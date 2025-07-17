The ‘back to school’ financial burden

17 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork Soc Dems TD wants Govt action on high costs

The findings of the 2025 Irish League of Credit Unions’ annual back-to-school survey show that parents now spend an average of €1,450 to send a child to primary school and €1,560 for a student in secondary school. These represent year-on-year increases of €364 and €159 respectively. Social Democrats TD Pádraig Rice called on the government to address the crippling back-to-school costs faced by families.

Rice, who represents the Cork South Central constituency, said:

“The findings of the 2025 Irish League of Credit Unions’ annual back-to-school survey are very concerning. The financial burden placed on families across Cork is entirely unsustainable.

“Parents across Cork are being pushed to the limit every single September. It is absolutely disgraceful in this country that families are taking out loans just to afford basic education costs.

“One of the most frustrating elements is that successive governments have known what needs to be done for nearly a decade. In 2017, the Department of Education issued a circular which provided clear guidelines for schools to reduce costs for parents. These included replacing expensive crested uniforms with generic alternatives that could be bought from multiple retailers; using iron-on or sew-on crests; reducing the use of short-lived workbooks; and expanding book rental schemes.

“That circular was designed to be a roadmap for reducing back-to-school costs. However, eight years later we are still waiting to see any improvements.

“The situation with technology is something that is particularly concerning. Parents have contacted me to tell me that Cork schools are requiring them to purchase specific tablets or iPads, often costing hundreds of euro. These devices, while useful, place a huge strain on household budgets and are often tied to specific suppliers or platforms chosen by the schools without proper consideration of affordability.

“On top of this, parents must also pay for sports gear, school tracksuits, after-school care, and other hidden costs that can easily add hundreds more to the total bill. The Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance, which currently stands at €160 for primary and €285 for secondary school students, is too limited. These payments are not reflective of the actual costs parents have to foot.

“The Minister for Education must take action and enforce the guidelines laid out in 2017. The Social Democrats are urging the government to roll out a nationwide scheme for affordable digital devices; increase the back-to-school allowance in line with actual costs; and, once and for all, eliminate ‘voluntary’ contributions that are putting further pressure on struggling families.

“Education is supposed to be free in this country, but this is certainly not the case. The government must do more to help the families that are sacrificing household essentials and taking out loans just to get their children through the gates of school.”