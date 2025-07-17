Cork Airport supports Cork Hurlers

17 July 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

There’ll be one noise louder than a jet engine this Sunday and that will be the “Rebel roar” as Cork take to Croke Park in Sunday’s GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final versus Tipperary. The excitement has reached fever pitch at Cork Airport this week, as staff from across the airport showed their support today by turning out in red and white. The terminal building at Cork Airport has been festooned with red and white bunting, Cork flags and the exterior is lit up in red, in anticipation of Sunday’s final. All the team at Cork Airport send their very best wishes to Cork captain Robert Downey, the entire Cork senior hurling panel, Cork manager Pat Ryan and his team, on their quest to bring Liam MacCarthy back to Leeside after a 20-year absence.

Under the watchful eye of Christy Ring, whose statue takes pride of place on the terminal forecourt, intense preparations for Sunday’s final were being made by the airport Asset Care, Maintenance and Electrical teams, who all put great time and effort into decorating the building, from one end to the other, and in arranging the red uplighting for outside the terminal building.

For passengers travelling this Sunday who may wish to watch the All-Ireland Hurling Final, CRAFT Bar & Restaurant will be showing the game live, while other large televisions in both the Departures and Arrivals areas will also be showing live coverage.

Speaking as the county builds up for Sunday’s final, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: “The excitement has been building for weeks at Cork Airport for Sunday’s All-Ireland final and under the watchful eye of Christy Ring, we look forward to welcoming Liam MacCarthy home to Cork soon. We send every good wish to the entire Cork hurling team on Sunday!”