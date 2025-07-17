15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
17th July, 2025

Cork Airport supports Cork Hurlers

17 July 2025
By Roger Kennedy
roger@TheCork.ie

There’ll be one noise louder than a jet engine this Sunday and that will be the “Rebel roar” as Cork take to Croke Park in Sunday’s GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final versus Tipperary. The excitement has reached fever pitch at Cork Airport this week, as staff from across the airport showed their support today by turning out in red and white. The terminal building at Cork Airport has been festooned with red and white bunting, Cork flags and the exterior is lit up in red, in anticipation of Sunday’s final. All the team at Cork Airport send their very best wishes to Cork captain Robert Downey, the entire Cork senior hurling panel, Cork manager Pat Ryan and his team, on their quest to bring Liam MacCarthy back to Leeside after a 20-year absence.

Under the watchful eye of Christy Ring, whose statue takes pride of place on the terminal forecourt, intense preparations for Sunday’s final were being made by the airport Asset Care, Maintenance and Electrical teams, who all put great time and effort into decorating the building, from one end to the other, and in arranging the red uplighting for outside the terminal building.

For passengers travelling this Sunday who may wish to watch the All-Ireland Hurling Final, CRAFT Bar & Restaurant will be showing the game live, while other large televisions in both the Departures and Arrivals areas will also be showing live coverage.

Speaking as the county builds up for Sunday’s final, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: “The excitement has been building for weeks at Cork Airport for Sunday’s All-Ireland final and under the watchful eye of Christy Ring, we look forward to welcoming Liam MacCarthy home to Cork soon. We send every good wish to the entire Cork hurling team on Sunday!”

Cork Airport, Cork, Ireland. 16th July, 2025. Karen Mullaney of Aer Lingus and Sue Crowley of Cork Airport having a tug-o-war over a replica of the Liam McCarthy cup ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling Final at Cork Airport – Picture: David Creedon

 Cork Airport, Cork, Ireland. 16th July, 2025. Cork Airport staff showed their Rebel spirit ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling Final, proudly sporting their red and white colours in a show of support for the Cork hurlers. Munster’s “premier” airport is festooned in Cork flags, bunting and lit up in red ahead of Sunday’s final against Tipperary. – Picture: David Creedon

Cork Airport, Cork, Ireland. 16th July, 2025. Cork Airport staff showed their Rebel spirit ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling Final, proudly sporting their red and white colours in a show of support for the Cork hurlers. Munster’s “premier” airport is festooned in Cork flags, bunting and lit up in red ahead of Sunday’s final against Tipperary- Picture: David Creedon

Cork Airport, Cork, Ireland. 16th July, 2025. Cork Airport staff showed their Rebel spirit ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling Final, proudly sporting their red and white colours in a show of support for the Cork hurlers. Munster’s “premier” airport is festooned in Cork flags, bunting and lit up in red ahead of Sunday’s final against Tipperary. – Picture: David Creedon

Cork Airport, Cork, Ireland. 16th July, 2025. The Cork Airport mascot with a replica of the Liam McCarthy Cup ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling Final next Sunday. – Picture: David Creedon

ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, SPORT
New School Bus Service Confirmed for Rockchapel National School
Previous Post
The ‘back to school’ financial burden
Next Post