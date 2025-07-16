New School Bus Service Confirmed for Rockchapel National School

16 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork North-West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has welcomed recent confirmation from the Department of Education and Bus Éireann that a new school bus service to Rockchapel National School will be established for the upcoming school year.

The announcement comes following ongoing engagement between Deputy O’Shea and the Department of Education in recent months. The new service has been confirmed as there are enough eligible pupils applied and paid on time, meeting the criteria required to activate a dedicated route.

“This is fantastic news for the families of Rockchapel and the surrounding area,” Deputy O’Shea said. “School transport has long been a concern for rural communities, and I’m delighted that the need here has been acknowledged and acted upon.”

The Department has confirmed that the procurement process is now underway to secure a driver and suitable vehicle for the route. Once this is finalised, families involved will be contacted directly with further details.

“I want to thank the families who engaged early with me on this matter and the application process. Their timely action helped ensure that this service could be progressed without delay. I will continue to work closely with the Department and Bus Éireann to ensure this service is in place for the start of the school year,” Deputy O’Shea concluded.