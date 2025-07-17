Cork tourism pitches for business in Florida USA

17 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Four tourism companies from Ireland – including The Montenotte Hotel – joined Tourism Ireland in Fort Lauderdale in Florida for the annual Global Travel Marketplace (GTM).

GTM is a three-day event, involving a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions. The event offers an excellent opportunity for the participating tourism businesses from Ireland to connect with, and present to, top-producing travel advisors from North America who bring valuable tourists to Ireland – ensuring Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for the travel advisors when recommending destinations to their clients.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Our presence at this year’s GTM in Florida provided another excellent platform to highlight the many great things to see and do right around Ireland to influential North American travel professionals.

“Events like this provide a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and our partners to connect and network with travel professionals who have the potential to bring valuable tourists to Ireland, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland in 2025 and beyond.”

PIC SHOWS: Simon Petka, Lough Eske Castle; Megan Brugnoli, Tourism Ireland; Niamh O’Neill, O’Donoghue Ring Collection; Chris Lynn, Tourism Ireland; Tanya Dawson, Luxurious Ireland; and Ray Kelleher, The Montenotte Hotel, at GTM in Florida.