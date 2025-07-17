Model Farm Road location includes four rapid EV chargers

17 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Corrib Oil partners with ePower to bring EV charging to new Cork site

Corrib Oil, one of Ireland’s leading service station and energy providers, has officially partnered with ePower, a specialist in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, to deliver fast-charging EV infrastructure at its new site on Model Farm Road, Cork.

The newly opened site, located on Model Farm Road, features four new charging points (two dual-socket chargers) enabling four vehicles to charge simultaneously. Designed with customer convenience in mind, the site includes a comfortable seating area and free Wi-Fi, allowing drivers to relax while their vehicles fully charge in approximately 20 minutes. Customers also have access to a full, modern deli and coffee station on site from 6am to 11pm daily and a full off licence will be available in the coming weeks.

Model Farm Road is the first location to see these EV points introduced under the partnership between Corrib Oil and ePower. As part of the rollout of the partnership, new ePower charging stations will be added to further Corrib Oil sites over the period ahead.

Opened in early 2025, the Model Farm Road site supports 30 jobs locally and includes several Irish and international retail offerings, such as SPAR, Insomnia Coffee, and Corrib’s full deli, with a range of hot food options available throughout the day. The site also offers 24/7 fuel pumps, including Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) diesel and AdBlue, providing customers with a more sustainable and clean fuelling alternative.

Announcing the partnership, Gillian Morris, Head of Retail, Corrib Oil said it is good news for Cork customers: “We are delighted to partner with ePower, who are committed to providing efficient and sustainable charging options to Irish customers. This is great news for our Cork customers, as it broadens the range of energy options available. The response so far has been extremely positive.”

“The opening of our new Model Farm Road site demonstrates our continued investment in expanding our retail network and enhancing the services we offer across Ireland. The site has created 30 new jobs and has been warmly welcomed by the local community.”

John O’Keefe, CEO of ePower said of the partnership: “ePower is very excited to partner with Corrib Oil on the provision of EV charging infrastructure across their network. We share the same customer-first mindset as Corrib Oil and ePower is delighted to work with Gillian and the team, who continue to invest in and expand their state-of-the-art facilities across the country.”

ePower is a leading Irish provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, offering reliable, high-speed charging infrastructure for both residential and commercial use. Founded with a mission to support Ireland’s transition to sustainable transport, ePower has installed hundreds of EV chargers nationwide and will install its next set of EV chargers under the partnership with Corrib at Corrib Oil’s site in Tralee.

Corrib Oil Expansion

In February, Corrib Oil announced plans to more than double its nationwide store presence to 100 by 2030, creating 1,200 new jobs across the country, with the first of those to open being the new Model Farm Road site. That announcement came just weeks after Corrib announced a franchise partnership with quick-service restaurant brand, Wendy’s®. The Wendy’s® partnership will bring 10 new quick-service restaurants to Ireland over the next two years, adding to Corrib’s growing retail and dining offerings. These sites will be a blend of standalone Wendy’s restaurants as well as new Wendy’s® offerings at existing Corrib service station locations.

Corrib Oil, founded in 1987, currently employs 1,200 people, and has 40 service station stores and 20 fuel depots across 17 counties. In addition to its retail operations, Corrib Oil is a leading provider of home heating oil, with customers able to order fuel for delivery online at corriboil.com.