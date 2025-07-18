Be sure to use your ‘Rebels Fanzone’ tickets to watch the Cork game on Sunday

18 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

With the city and county painted red and All-Ireland excitement at fever pitch, Cork City Council and Cork GAA are appealing to fans to use their ‘Rebels’ Fanzone’ tickets.

A huge hit last year, the ‘Fanzone’ is the place to be for fans who are unable to travel to Croke Park, as thousands of fans come together in the historic SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh to show their support to the Senior Hurling team. All 20,000 tickets for the Fanzone were snapped up on Thursday morning in a matter of hours

Commenting on the return of the Fanzone, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy said:

“I am delighted that the Fanzone is returning to the irc! It was an incredible atmosphere last year, and I know that the people of Cork as excited to come together to support Pat and the lads. I want to thank my colleagues in Cork City Council, the Gardaí and Cork GAA for working together the make this possible”.

Those attending please note:

Doors open at 2:00pm and only valid ticket holders will be admitted

All attendees under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult to gain entry to the event. The adult must always remain with the child during the event.

be accompanied by an adult to gain entry to the event. The adult must always remain with the child during the event. This is a family friendly event, and no alcohol is permitted inside the event or in the areas around the stadium. Searching will take place at all entry points to the venue.

is permitted inside the event or in the areas around the stadium. Searching will take place at all entry points to the venue. For health and safety reasons no buggies are allowed onto the pitch. There will be buggy parking available within the stadium, at owner’s risk.

No fireworks, flares, smoke powder, smoke bombs or other pyrotechnics. Any person found in possession or using any of the above will be removed from the ground and referred to An Garda Siochana.

This is an outdoor event. Please dress appropriately for the weather.

No flexible flagpoles that exceed 1 (one) metre in length and 1 (one) cm in diameter, banners or flags larger than 2.0 (two) x 1.5 (one and a half) metres.

No electronically, mechanically, or manually operated sound-emitting devices such as megaphones or speakers.

No animals, except for guide and/or assistance dogs.

Please obey the parking restrictions in the area. There is no parking anywhere at the ground. City centre car parks are open or public transport should be used.

No weapons of any kind or anything that could be adapted for use as a weapon or a projectile.

Smoking or vaping is not permitted within the stadium

Cork’s RedFM will be there to provide entertainment in the lead up to the game.