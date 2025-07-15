Ballyhoura Development Launches New Pilot Project in Charleville under EU-Funded CITICESS Initiative

15 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

Ballyhoura Development CLG is pleased to announce that it has received funding approval to implement a pilot initiative under the CITICESS Project, supported by Interreg EU

Commencing this September, the pilot will be based in the Northside estates of Charleville – specifically Batt Donegan Place and Hillview Drive – an area recognised as experiencing significant socio-economic disadvantage.

The CITICESS Project focuses on improving social inclusion strategies by integrating learnings from across Europe. Ballyhoura Development is already applying insights to enhance the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP), and this pilot will serve to deepen that engagement, exploring new methodologies for supporting vulnerable groups.

Inspired by the acclaimed Breakthrough Method developed in Heerlen, Netherlands, the pilot will work directly with families to co-design solutions to complex social challenges, known as “breakthroughs.” This approach has yielded measurable improvements in quality of life and community resilience in similar contexts.

Over the course of one year, the pilot aims to:

Support individuals and families in achieving sustainable improvements in their daily lives;

Expand long-term opportunities for children;

Strengthen overall community livability in Charleville.

Preparatory work is currently underway, including the finalisation of contracts and project planning. A steering group will be established to guide the pilot, comprising representatives from key sectors including Children & Young People, Justice, Policing, Local Government, Housing, Education, Social Welfare, Employment Services, Community Development, and Health.

While the pilot will be rooted in a specific locality, its outcomes will have broader relevance across the Ballyhoura region, encompassing East Limerick and North Cork. Ballyhoura Development anticipates this initiative will pave the way for future replication and scaling in other communities.

Stakeholders and community members will have multiple opportunities to engage with the project, share learning, and connect with implementation teams in both Charleville and Heerlen. Further updates and details will be shared in the coming weeks.