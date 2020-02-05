Success of 24hr 220 bus route shows room to expand other services

5 February 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Statistics recently released by Bus Éireann show that the 220 route, which runs from Carrigaline through Douglas and the city centre out towards Ballincollig, had an increase in passenger numbers of over 70% since the introduction of the 24hr bus route, as well as more frequent services during peak hours.

Speaking today, Green Party candidate in Cork South Central, Cllr. Lorna Bogue, said this shows that Bus Éireann & the NTA must now look to expand other services in Cork:

“Just from talking to people you know that the expanded service has been a huge success, but to hear that, officially, it’s been such a tremendous success, is really amazing. It shows that Cork people, when given a quality service, and the option, will choose to use public transport.

“Now the NTA have to look at expanding other services,” Councillor Bogue continued. “I think the 208 that goes from Mayfield through the city to Wilton, or the 215 from Mahon out to Blarney, with the option of making them 24 hour services, look like really sensible suggestions now, given today’s news.

“In just one year an already busy service saw a 70% increase in passenger numbers. Who knows how much our existing services could improve if we gave them the same treatment?”

Recently the Green Party launched its election manifesto, a manifesto that promised – among other things – the introduction of free bus services for students, trialling a €365 annual bus pass for the general public, and supporting the proposals for light railway systems for Cork & Galway.

