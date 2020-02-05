Cork Airport Recognised For Carbon Reduction

5 February 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport has been recertified for another year within the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme¹ – the only global & independent CO2 management standard for airports.

Cork Airport has participated in the ACA scheme since 2011 and has been mapping its carbon footprint since 2009. For the past eight consecutive years, Cork Airport has achieved ACA Level 2 certification for reducing its CO2 emission levels.

Cork Airport has managed to cut its CO2 emissions by 17% per cent compared to 2017 emission levels and has seen a 44% reduction compared to 2009 emission levels (the equivalent of 2,871 metric tonnes).

Launched by the Airport Council International (ACI) Europe in 2009, the programme enables airports to gauge the progress they make in decreasing and eventually neutralising their carbon footprint. Airport Carbon Accreditation comprises four climate certification levels: Mapping, Reduction, Optimisation, and Neutrality.

Cork Airport’s General Manager of Operations and Safety, Dorothy Coffey said: “As a forward-looking airport, we are serious about reducing our impact on the environment. Each year, the results of our work feed into the global CO2 reduction figure, achieved by airports active in the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme”.

She added: “We are making good progress at level 2 ‘Reduction’ of the programme and we don’t intend to stop there. Our long-term plan is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from our operations, in line with the European airport sector’s joint vision, spearheaded by ACI EUROPE3.”

Bill Daly, Head of Asset Care at Cork Airport added, “Cork Airport is being acknowledged for its continuous efforts in reducing carbon emissions by achieving this Certification of Accreditation through Airport Council International (ACI) Europe. Airport Carbon Accreditation helps to improve the accountability and transparency between airports and our wider circle of airport stakeholders by responding to their concerns about aviation and climate change”.

Cork Airport, through its Energy Efficiency and Cleaner Energy Programme, has achieved the National Public Sector Energy Efficient Targets seven years ahead of schedule and recently signed contracts for the supply of 100% green electricity. It has been recognised by Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland for its continuous reduction achievements and continues to focus on energy conservation, embracing new technologies and innovative solutions to reduce carbon footprint year on year. The Certification of Accreditation is testament to management commitment and staff and stakeholder combined efforts to address climate change at the local level and positively represent its community on a global level.

Cork Airport is committed to being a net-zero CO2 emissions airport by 2050 at the latest.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

