O’Shea nominated by Fine Gael to contest upcoming Seanad election

29 February 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

North Cork Councillor John Paul O’Shea has been nominated by Fine Gael to contest the upcoming Seanad election on the Industrial and Commercial Panel.

Ballot papers for the election of the various vocational panels will be issued on March 16th and polling remains open until March 30th.

Cllr. O’Shea received more than 7,000 first-preference votes in the February general election, though he was unsuccessful in his bid to secure a seat in the Cork North West constituency.

Cllr. O’Shea has been a member of Cork County Council since 2009 and is currently the Leader of Fine Gael in the Council, having also served as Mayor of the County of Cork in 2015/16.

The 36-year-old from Laharn, Lombardstown said he is hoping to be an energetic voice within Seanad Éireann.

Cllr. O’Shea’s priorities include: ensuring proper two-way communication between government departments and local authorities on housing, roads, planning and environment; encouraging further supports for the SME sector; creating more industry and employment opportunities throughout Ireland; and ensuring that pay increase and improved conditions for Councillors are implemented in 2020.

“I am grateful to receive an inside nomination from Fine Gael for the upcoming Seanad Éireann elections. The Upper House of the Oireachtas has an important role to play in our democracy and I hope to be a new and strong voice within the Seanad, to represent the public and my fellow elected representatives across the country,” Cllr. O’Shea said.

