PHOTOS: @MTU_ie Munster Technological University holds first plenary academic council meeting at CIT

28 February 2020
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
News
Cork Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology Tralee are in the long process of merging to form the
Munster Technological University. The first plenary academic council meeting of the University consortium took place this week.
CIT President, Dr Barry O’Connor, pictured with ITT President (acting), Dr Brendan O’Donnell, at the first plenary academic council meeting of the Munster Technological University consortium consisting of CIT and IT Tralee. The meeting took place at CIT, and was preceded by the CIT Registrar’s Prize 2019 exhibition, entitled “A Drift”, by artist Orla O’Byrne. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Dr M.J. O’Mahony, Co-Chair of the Academic Council Working Group, pictured at the first plenary academic council meeting of the Munster Technological University consortium consisting of CIT and IT Tralee. The meeting took place at CIT, and was preceded by the CIT Registrar’s Prize 2019 exhibition, entitled “A Drift”, by artist Orla O’Byrne. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Working group members, Academic Council members, and other attendees from CIT and ITT, pictured at the first plenary academic council meeting of the Munster Technological University consortium consisting of CIT and IT Tralee. The meeting took place at CIT, and was preceded by the CIT Registrar’s Prize 2019 exhibition, entitled “A Drift”, by artist Orla O’Byrne. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Jackie Gallagher, ITT; Orla O’Byrne, Artist, and Aiveen Kearney, CIT Cork School of Music, pictured at the first plenary academic council meeting of the Munster Technological University consortium consisting of CIT and IT Tralee. The meeting took place at CIT, and was preceded by the CIT Registrar’s Prize 2019 exhibition, entitled “A Drift”, by artist Orla O’Byrne. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Simon Quinn, Jackie Gallagher, and Séamus O’Shea, IT Tralee, pictured at the first plenary academic council meeting of the Munster Technological University consortium consisting of CIT and IT Tralee. The meeting took place at CIT, and was preceded by the CIT Registrar’s Prize 2019 exhibition, entitled “A Drift”, by artist Orla O’Byrne. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO Like this: Like Loading...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login