BANDON: Photos from Network West Cork’s workshop on ‘How to win business awards’

28 February 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Network Ireland West Cork launched its Businesswoman of the Year Awards for 2020 yesterday at AIB Bandon.

The event, entitled ‘How to Win Business Awards‘, was sponsored by AIB. The workshop was designed to “Inspire West Cork businesswomen to enter these awards and reap the benefits”. Attending was Helen Wycherley, Director of Celtic Ross Hotel who took part in the award process previously. Other attendees shared their stories, experiences, and heard the ‘why and how’ behind their own business path when entering the awards.



LTR: Michelle Howard Ryan, Be Well Hive, Helen Wycherley – Celtic Ross Hotel (2019 Network Ireland President & Awards Advocate) & Sheila McCarthy, AIB Bandon Manager

