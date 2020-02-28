BANDON: Photos from Network West Cork’s workshop on ‘How to win business awards’

By on Comments Off on BANDON: Photos from Network West Cork’s workshop on ‘How to win business awards’

28 February 2020
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

News in brief

Network Ireland West Cork launched its Businesswoman of the Year Awards for 2020 yesterday at AIB Bandon.

The event, entitled ‘How to Win Business Awards‘, was sponsored by AIB. The workshop was designed to “Inspire West Cork businesswomen to enter these awards and reap the benefits”. Attending was Helen Wycherley, Director of Celtic Ross Hotel who took part in the award process previously. Other attendees shared their stories, experiences, and heard the ‘why and how’ behind their own business path when entering the awards.


LTR: Michelle Howard Ryan, Be Well Hive, Helen Wycherley – Celtic Ross Hotel (2019 Network Ireland President & Awards Advocate) & Sheila McCarthy, AIB Bandon Manager

LTR: Helen Walshe, EmployFlex, Sandy Harrington, Wiz Party and Catering, Avril Alshire, Caherbeg Freerange Pork Ltd, Adrienne Harrington & NIWC President Caroline Murphy.
NIWC event ‘How to Win Awards & Business Launch’, hosted by AIB in Bandon. Left: speakers John O’Doherty – Head of AIB Cork, Helen Walshe, EmployFlex, Kate Ryan, Flavour.ie and NIWC President Caroline Murphy, West Cork Eggs

BANDON: Photos from Network West Cork’s workshop on ‘How to win business awards’ added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login