Cork County Council approves record number of grants to Arts Organisations

4 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Cork County Council’s Arts Grants Scheme and Municipal Districts Arts Development Fund will provide financial assistance for 167 artists and arts organisations this year.

A total of 35 Arts Festivals across the county, including Skibbereen, Kanturk, Midleton, Mallow and Clonakilty submitted successful proposals for expanding their activities and developing innovative new programmes.

With a budget of €162,000, the Arts Grants Scheme is the Council’s main scheme for funding arts events and activities while the Municipal District Arts Development Fund, totalling €150,000, supports new initiatives that enhance public access to the arts and support cultural development in each of the 8 Municipal Districts.

Cork County Council is one of the few local authorities in the country that has a specific scheme supporting Irish Language Arts. The purpose of this scheme is to encourage artists to develop projects using the Irish Language and to encourage organisations to programme Irish Language events and activities.

Welcoming the Council’s funding decision, Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Ian Doyle said;

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey highlighted the role of the Council in making Arts accessible throughout the county,

“Last year Cork County Council’s support of the Arts enabled over 23,000 people county-wide to actively participate in the creative arts, including the elderly, young people and those with special needs. Arts funding has helped organisations and artists to reach an audience of at least 250,000 both locally and visitors. While the economic benefit of Arts Festivals funded by the Council is estimated to be in excess of €4.3million the social, cultural and community impact is invaluable.”

