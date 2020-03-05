Official reopening of upgraded Marymount fundraising shop

5 March 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Join Marymount for its Restyle by Marymount launch today

The Marymount fundraising shop is officially reopening under a new look and brand – Restyle by Marymount – on Thursday 5th March. To mark the reopening as well as Marymount’s 150th year in 2020, everything will be €1.50 for 150 minutes on the opening day, today, from 10am to 12.30pm.

Marymount is encouraging the people of Cork to come along to support the shop on the day and grab themselves a bargain for a very good cause along the way.

“Our fundraising shop on Oliver Plunkett Street has been very well supported by the people of Cork for many years,” said Paula McGovern, Head of Communications and Fundraising at Marymount. “We are delighted to introduce Restyle by Marymount which we hope will continue to receive support from all our patrons and possibly encourage more people to come in to us to do some sustainable shopping.” With a growing focus on sustainability Restyle by Marymount aims to help people both have an ethical option to send their pre-loved clothes to; as well as a place they can shop high-quality second hand items.

In order to ensure quality stock – Marymount is opening its storeroom at its facility in Curraheen one Saturday a month to allow people to easily donate items. “We had our first collection day in early February and we had huge support, as always from the public,” explained McGovern. “Many shops and fashion bloggers have dropped in really nice items many of which will be on sale, heavily discounted next Thursday. We hope to encourage as many people to come in to see our shop on our official launch day and to make it a regular shop to visit in the city.”

“We are really thankful to all the suppliers and people who helped with the project – many of whom gave us free material or significant discounts; as well as the continuous support from our Friends and volunteers without whom we could not open.”

