Get Involved in National Tree Week (March 21st to 27th 2020)

5 March 2020

For the past number of years Tree Week has been growing from strength to strength in the County of Cork, supported by Cork County Council. National Tree Week is an initiative of the Tree Council of Ireland with the support of Coillte, and this year takes place from March 21st to 27th. It is a week to be proud of our trees; to learn about their folklore and their practical applications and to appreciate how important a healthy and diverse tree stock is as we peer ever deeper into the impact that Climate Change may have.

To be part of National Tree Week, Community groups and organisations, schools and people everywhere are invited to organise or participate in one or more events for the week. As well as tree planting ceremonies, the range of events can include forest and woodland walks, nature trails, workshops, woodturning displays, listening to the trees and what lives in the trees. Talks, tree climbing, broadcasts, launches, poetry readings, exhibitions and dramas, and other similar ideas and events are all welcome.

Thanks to the support of the Tree Council of Ireland, Cork County Council, through its Environmental Awareness Office and Heritage Unit, will have a number of native trees to give out to local schools, community groups and organisations on a first come first served basis, which can be planted during local Tree Week Events. Cork County Council takes pride in the natural heritage of the County and has been supporting National Tree Week for a number of years.

All proposed Tree Week events can be registered on the Tree Council’s website https://treecouncil.ie/initiatives/tree-week/ and to ensure maximum exposure and promotion it is advised that event details are registered on the website as early as possible. Over 30 groups from throughout County Cork were allocated trees as part of Tree Week 2019 by Cork County Council and interest in Tree Week 2020 suggests it will be the benchmark for years going forward. For groups looking to avail of trees for planting and or simply to find out more about our trees and Tree Week itself, email cork.heritage@corkcoco.ie or phone 021 4285905.

