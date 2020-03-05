WEST CORK: Anam Cara host event in Bandon

5 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Anam Cara West Cork, will host a parent support evening in the Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon, West Cork on 10th March at 7.30pm. Registration from 7.15pm

With the Spring months now coming into view it’s a time for reflection and planning for the year ahead. But this isn’t always easy, especially if you are lost in grief and even more so if it’s the death of your child you are grieving.

Being a bereaved parent is a feeling that no one bars another bereaved parent will understand. The loss, pain and grief are immeasurable. Anam Cara are there to offer support information and resources.

At our Parent evenings we offer a safe and comfortable space in which to remember our children. To talk openly without making people feel uncomfortable, to offer advice and to hear stories from other parents on how they have journeyed through this unimaginable loss.

One bereaved Mum recently commented that

“Knowing that many other parents had experienced what we were going through helped us to put our grief in perspective. We have a safe environment in which to share our memories, both sad and heartwarming, of our wonderful daughter”

Anam Cara CEO Sharon Vard stressed that this event is open to all bereaved parents “regardless of the age your child died, the circumstances of their death or whether the death was recent or not. Anam Cara gives bereaved mothers and fathers a chance to meet and connect with other bereaved parents in a safe and comfortable setting. Here we can find a level of support and understanding that – even with the best will in the world – it can be difficult for family and friends to offer.”

On their website, www.anamcara.ie, you can access information about other events in your area, and Anam Cara resources. These include the Anam Cara Information Pack (eight leaflets) developed by bereaved parents and the Anam Cara Videos on A Dad’s Grief, Sudden and Traumatic Death, and The Grieving Family.

All Anam Cara events are provided free of charge for as long as necessary

