‘Netwalking’ in Cork City Centre during Local Enterprise Week

8 March 2020
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Business News
Cork business people escape from their offices and metsome fellow workers in the city in a new pilot initiative, ‘Netwalking’. It on 4 March 2020 took place during Local Enterprise Week. The benefits of walking for health and productivity are well known and ‘Netwalking’ will gave workers a chance to ‘walk and talk’ while meeting other Cork city centre based businesses. The 45-minute walk began at outside Republic of Work last week will lasted 45 minutes. Light refreshments were served in Republic of Work on return. ‘Netwalking’ was a partnership between LEO Cork City, HSE and Republic of Work.
Members of Cork businesses, LEO Cork City, and the HSE, pictured at a ‘netwalking’ event for business people which was organised by LEO Cork City as part of Local Enterprise Week. Attendees gathered at the Republic of Work on South Mall to take part in a walking networking event around the city centre. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan/OSM PHOTO
