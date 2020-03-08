‘Netwalking’ in Cork City Centre during Local Enterprise Week

8 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork business people escape from their offices and metsome fellow workers in the city in a new pilot initiative, ‘Netwalking’. It on 4 March 2020 took place during Local Enterprise Week. The benefits of walking for health and productivity are well known and ‘Netwalking’ will gave workers a chance to ‘walk and talk’ while meeting other Cork city centre based businesses. The 45-minute walk began at outside Republic of Work last week will lasted 45 minutes. Light refreshments were served in Republic of Work on return. ‘Netwalking’ was a partnership between LEO Cork City, HSE and Republic of Work.

