The best SEAT dealer in Ireland is in… Bandon, #WestCork

7 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Finbarr Galvin Ltd named as ‘SEAT Ireland’s Dealer of the Year 2019’

Bandon-based dealership Finbarr Galvin Ltd. has recently been announced as SEAT Ireland’s Dealer of the Year 2019.

This is the third time the Cork dealership has claimed the SEAT Dealer of the Year award having claimed the title in 2015 and 2016. The dealership has consistently been one of SEAT’s top-performing retailers and employs 16 staff in the SEAT side of the business, and 32 staff in their entire operation.

Finbarr Galvin Ltd. has been retailing the SEAT brand for 10 years but have been in business since 1975 with a SEAT management team including; Managing Director and Dealer Principal Justin Galvin, Aftersales Director Anthony Galvin, SEAT Brand Manager Seamus Allis, Service Manager Brian Duggan, Parts Manager Brian O’Mahony, and Business Manager Johnny O’Connor.

Commenting on the recognition, Managing Director Justin Galvin said: “We are honoured to have been awarded as SEAT’s Dealer of the Year for the third time, and it is a testament to the hard work of all our staff here in Bandon. I am particularly proud that a substantial percentage of our customers are repeat customers as we have a very loyal customer base. The SEAT brand is blossoming here in Ireland, and that makes growing the brand within our business that much easier. We focus on the customer experience and thankfully, it has been acknowledged not only by awards but more importantly, by the happiness of our customers.”

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented: “I would like to congratulate Justin Galvin and all of his team on demonstrating excellence across all areas of their business. We have awarded Finbarr Galvin Ltd. with this title as they have excelled in all areas of their business, not just in the sales of new cars but also in their Aftersales business, customer sentiment, innovation in marketing, over the year. SEAT Ireland is privileged to work with fantastic dealers right across the country, and this is crucial at a time when the SEAT brand is growing at a considerable rate year on year, equipped with the youngest and most dynamic product range in the Irish market. 2020 is shaping up to be another fantastic year for the brand, having broken into the top ten in terms of sales in Ireland and our entire dealer network playing a pivotal role in delivering that success.”

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

