Midleton Flood Relief Scheme Public Participation Day

6 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

On several occasions in recent years Midleton has suffered the impacts of major flood events in the town, which has both the Owenacurra and Dungourney rivers flowing through it. Cork County Council, working with the Office of Public Works, has commissioned Arup to develop a Flood Relief Scheme for the Midleton Area including Water Rock and Ballinacurra.

Since 2016, a multi-disciplinary project team led by Cork County Council have carried out extensive research and developed a range of potential viable options to alleviate flooding in Midleton including upstream storage, diversion channels or culverts, conveyance improvements, pumping and direct defences

Cork County Council is now seeking feedback from the public on these range of options and a Public Participation Day will be held on Saturday 7th March in Midleton Park Hotel from 11.00 -18.00. This is the second public participation day held for the project.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey commented “We have seen severe damage to property and businesses in Midleton, Water Rock and Ballinacurra from flooding over the last few decades. 400 homes and 180 businesses continue to be at serious risk of flooding. Midleton Flood Relief Scheme is the most complex flood prevention scheme to date, to be carried out by Cork County Council on behalf of the Office of Public Works. Through this Public Participation Day, we aim to inform the public and stakeholders of the progress we have made so far and outline the suite of potential options available.”

The range of options will also be available on the project website www.midletonfrs.ie, from March 7th.

Cork County Council welcomes feedback on the Midleton Flood Relief Scheme project and encourages members of the public to submit their feedback by completing the questionnaire at the Public Participation Day, by emailing midletonfrs@arup.com or by post to Bairbre O’Breasail, Project Manager, Arup, One Albert Quay, Cork tel: 021 4223200

