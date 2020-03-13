Accountants hold AGM just before Coronavirus ban on mass gatherings takes place

13 March 2020
By Bryan Smyth
On Wednesday 11th March, in what was – in retrospect – one of the last mass gatherings before the Coronavirus societal shutdown, the AGM of Certified Public Accountants (CPA) took place at the Rochestown Park Hotel Cork.
Joanne Hennessy from Lilly and Mauric O’Brien from Paul O’Donovan & Assoc. at the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Annual General Meeting at the Rochestown Park Hotel Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.
Gertrude Ahern incoming Chairperson and James Dillane presenting a cheque to Debbie Kelleher on behalf of Field of Dreams Cork / Down Syndrome Cork at the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Annual General Meeting at the Rochestown Park Hotel Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.
James Dillane, Geardoid O’Driscoll President CPA Ireland, Gertrude Ahern Chairperson CPA Cork and Eamonn Siggins CEO, CPA Ireland at the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Annual General Meeting at the Rochestown Park Hotel Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.
Laura Allison from Trendmicro and Cormac Fitzgerald from Fitzgerald & Partners Kinsale at the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Annual General Meeting at the Rochestown Park Hotel Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.
