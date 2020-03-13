Cork Pharmacy Technicians Graduate at The Irish Pharmacy Unions Pharmacy Technicians Graduation 2020

13 March 2020
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Pharmacy Technicians Graduate at The Irish Pharmacy Unions Pharmacy Technicians Graduation 2020 which took place at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Pictured L-R: Cliona Kavanagh, Joyce’s Pharmacy, Mallow; Denise Twomey, Deasys Pharmacy, Macroom; Fiona Hurley, Rosscarbery Pharmacy, Rosscarbery; Mary O’Riordan, O’Sullivans Late Night Pharmacy, Mallow; Daragh Connolly, President of the Irish Pharmacy Union; Fiona Coughlan, Drinagh Pharmacy, Dunmanwa; Hazel O’Keeffe, Cloghroe Pharmacy, Blarney; Kristina Skurdelyte, Mellericks Pharmacy, Fermoy; Emily Fry-Hartnett, O’Connors Pharmacy, Kinsale; Melanie Tait-Gregg, Collins Kinsale Pharmacy, Kinsale.
Picture Colm Mahady / Fennells – Copyright© Fennell Photography 2020.
Pictured L-R: Lisa Mary O’Connor, Douglas Late Night Pharmacy, Douglas Road; Aisling O’Shaughnessy, Walshs Pharmacy, Dillons Cross; Daragh Connolly, President of the Irish Pharmacy Union; Emma Langan, Skehard Pharmacy, Blackrock; Ciara Healy, Life Pharmacy Ardfallen, Douglas Road; Blaithin O’Donoghue, Walsh’s Pharmacy, Dillons Cross
Picture Colm Mahady / Fennells – Copyright© Fennell Photography 2020.

