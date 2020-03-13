Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 13 March 2020 By Elaine Murphy elaine@TheCork.ie News in photos Cork Pharmacy Technicians Graduate at The Irish Pharmacy Unions Pharmacy Technicians Graduation 2020 which took place at the Mansion House, Dublin.Pictured L-R: Cliona Kavanagh, Joyce’s Pharmacy, Mallow; Denise Twomey, Deasys Pharmacy, Macroom; Fiona Hurley, Rosscarbery Pharmacy, Rosscarbery; Mary O’Riordan, O’Sullivans Late Night Pharmacy, Mallow; Daragh Connolly, President of the Irish Pharmacy Union; Fiona Coughlan, Drinagh Pharmacy, Dunmanwa; Hazel O’Keeffe, Cloghroe Pharmacy, Blarney; Kristina Skurdelyte, Mellericks Pharmacy, Fermoy; Emily Fry-Hartnett, O’Connors Pharmacy, Kinsale; Melanie Tait-Gregg, Collins Kinsale Pharmacy, Kinsale.Picture Colm Mahady / Fennells – Copyright© Fennell Photography 2020. Cork Pharmacy Technicians Graduate at The Irish Pharmacy Unions Pharmacy Technicians Graduation 2020 which took place at the Mansion House, Dublin.Pictured L-R: Lisa Mary O’Connor, Douglas Late Night Pharmacy, Douglas Road; Aisling O’Shaughnessy, Walshs Pharmacy, Dillons Cross; Daragh Connolly, President of the Irish Pharmacy Union; Emma Langan, Skehard Pharmacy, Blackrock; Ciara Healy, Life Pharmacy Ardfallen, Douglas Road; Blaithin O’Donoghue, Walsh’s Pharmacy, Dillons CrossPicture Colm Mahady / Fennells – Copyright© Fennell Photography 2020. Cork Pharmacy Technicians Graduate at The Irish Pharmacy Unions Pharmacy Technicians Graduation 2020 added by TheCork.ie on 13th March, 2020View all posts by TheCork.ie → Share this:ShareEmailTweetWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login