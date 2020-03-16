NO NEED TO VISIT YOUR LOCAL DOLE OFFICE: Here is the single page application form which you can freepost to Dublin

16 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

“There is no need to visit an intreo centre. Intreo centres have to apply social distancing recommendations so queues will be long and people who call may have to wait a long time.”

The Department of Social Protection here is no need to visit your local Dole office (technically known as Intreo office), below is the printable .pdf file. It’s a one-page application form. You can print it, complete it, and post it to PO Box 12896, Dublin 1 (freepost) – there is no need to contact the Department.

The new payment that has been put in place will be available to all employees and the self-employed who have lost employment due to a downturn in economic activity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The payment will be paid for a period of 6 weeks at a flat rate payment of €203 per week.

Individuals applying for the payment will be required to apply for the normal jobseeker’s payments within this 6 week period. Once this normal jobseeker claim is subsequently received, the Department will process these claims and reconcile payments at that time. This will involve backdating increased payments for certain customers.

