Attn: Cork Teachers – World Vision Ireland Extends Essay Deadline for Children at Home During COVID-19 shutdown

19 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

World Vision Ireland has extended the deadline for their Climate Change Essay Competition so that children can write essays in their homes, while schools are closed during the COVID-19 shutdown. The charity is calling on children across the country to put pen to paper and enter their Climate Change Essay Competition, which will be judged by Ryan Tubridy. The winner will get the chance to meet Ryan Tubridy in the RTE studios (when schools and businesses reopen) and will also win a €500 Smyths voucher. World Vision Ireland’s Climate Change essay competition 2020 is opened until the 30th April for children between the ages of 8 and 18.

The entries will be narrowed down to the final 10, and celebrity judge Ryan Tubridy will choose the winning essay.

“We decided to extend the deadline for this competition to accommodate parents who have little ones at home during the COVID-19 shutdown.” Fiona O’Malley, Director of Communications at World Vision Ireland, said. “Climate change is a great topic to explore with children while they’re spending time at home. We don’t want to cause anxiety, but rather set a positive example of what daily steps we can take to live more sustainably. Our children will face the impacts of climate change more than any previous generation. Today’s children are tomorrow’s business leaders, decision makers and politicians. They will be the ones shaping the future of the country, our economy, and our transport systems; so, it’s important that they are equipped with the knowledge of the impact of global warming, and how to tackle it. We believe this essay competition is a great way to start the climate change conversations in homes across the country, in a positive and creative way.”

Children across the country are encouraged to put pen to paper and write an essay on the theme of ‘How We Can Save Our Planet’ in 800 words or less and send it, with the €2 per entry (per child) fee to: Essay Competition, World Vision Ireland, Rathmines, Dublin 6, by the deadline of the 30th April. Further information on the competition can be found on https://www.worldvision.ie/essay-competition

