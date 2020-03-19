Gardai arrest two men in relation to gunshots in Mayfield, Cork

19 March 2020

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to the discharge of a firearm in Ard Bhaile, Mayfield, Co Cork on March 16th, 2020.

Shortly before 8pm on 16/3/2020, Gardaí received a report of shots fired at a house in the Ard Bhaile area of Mayfield. Two cars in the housing estate where damaged during the incident. There was no reports of any injuries.

Patrols of the area were carried out by the armed support unit (ASU), local units and the southern region dog unit but no arrests were made at the time of the incident. The scene was preserved and a full forensic and technical examination was carried out by the local scenes of crime unit.

A preliminary investigation was carried out and two men, aged in their late teens and early 20s, were arrested during an operation involving Mayfield Detective Branch along with members of Cork City ASU, Gurranabraher Detective Branch & Uniform Personnel on March 19th, 2020.

Both men are currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

The investigation is ongoing.

