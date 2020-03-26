COVID-19 What happens if your Medical Card expires during crisis?

26 March 2020

Expiry dates on medical cards should automatically be extended until September to help ease the stress on people during the Coronavirus crisis, Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said.

“I’ll be writing to the government asking if they will let the medical card unit push out renewal and expiry dates for all medical card users until September,” Deputy O’Sullivan said.

“People don’t need the worry, they don’t need the stress. They need to be able to see the doctor.”

While you can apply for a renewal of the card online, not everyone – including some elderly people – are able to do so.

“It’s vital things like this are taken care of to ensure everyone gets access to medical care in a timely fashion,” Deputy O’Sullivan said.

“Simple things like going to the post office have become much harder for some people with pre-existing conditions who are trying to keep as safe as possible during the crisis.”

