The Library may be closed, but eBooks, eMagazines, and eLearning still accessible

26 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Despite the closure of the library buildings, the good news is that a number of library services are still available via Cork County Council’s website. Whether it’s reading a book, keeping up to date with the news, taking the time to learn a language or doing a course online, there is a wide range of free online services accessible to all library members.

For those not already joined with their local library, it is now possible to set up a temporary library card number to avail of these online services at www.corkcoco.ie/library-services/library-online

Services available include E-Books and E-Audiobooks (Borrowbox), E-Magazines (RBDigital), E-newspapers (Press Reader), E-Learning Courses (Universal Class) and E-Languages (Transparent Language Online).

Local Studies Digital Collections are also available, allowing Library Members to learn about their local area or investigate their genealogy. The Cork Local Studies Digital Collection, which includes previous exhibits, photographic collections and digitised material from Cork and Irish Collections as well as a selection of local history journals, can be viewed at www.corklocalstudies.ie Cork County Council Local Studies library staff are available to answer queries by email to localstudieslibrary@corkcoco.ie or call 021 4546499.

Cork County Council Library Services have extended any memberships due to lapse to until 20th June 2020 and have extended the loan period of items checked out. While it is not possible to reserve an item at this time, members can check their accounts online.

For further information contact Cork County Council Libraries on 021 454 6499 or email corkcountylibrary@corkcoco.ie

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

