WEST CORK: Irish Water have good news about Durrus Water Supply Scheme

26 March 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

There was some good news for the community of Durrus this week as Irish Water announced that the Durrus Water Supply Scheme is now being supplied from ground water sources to safeguard the water supply for the community which serves 300 people. The previous source was vulnerable due to it being a surface water supply which led to high levels of THM’s and other contaminants above the drinking water standards. This meant that the Durrus supply was added to the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

Irish Water’s priority is to produce clean, safe and reliable drinking water with public health to the forefront. Due to these actions, the supply has now been removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

One of the characteristics of the new supply is that it is harder water. Hardness is a natural characteristic of much of Ireland’s drinking water supplies. Hard water contains high levels of natural minerals absorbed from rock and soil. It is not harmful to your health, in fact, the higher mineral content (such as Calcium and Magnesium) may confer health benefits above that of soft water.

Repairing and upgrading of Irish Water’s water treatment plants, wastewater treatment plants, water and sewer network requires a multi-billion euro investment programme over many years. Irish Water is committed to providing a safe and reliable water supply, protecting the environment and supporting the growth of homes and businesses.

Irish Water’s investment plan prioritises key outcomes such as leakage, water supply zones removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List, areas where there is raw sewage entering the rivers, lakes and the sea (untreated agglomerations), and areas identified by the European Court of Justice under the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.

In preparing the Investment Plan, Irish Water has optimised investment decisions by prioritising the best possible service improvements, while maximising value for money. The list of projects and programmes is continuously being refined based on new and emerging needs and is subject to budget, technical and environmental constraints, as well as statutory approvals.

For more information on the project see https://www.water.ie/projects- plans/durrus-water-supply- schem/

For more information about “hard water” see https://www.water.ie/water- supply/water-quality/water- hardness/

