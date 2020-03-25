BY-ORDER: Outdoor markets closed in County Cork

25 March 2020

Cork County Council wish to advise that, on foot of new measures announced by Government on Tuesday, 24th March with regard to COVID-19 restrictions, all markets across County Cork must be suspended with immediate effect and remain closed for the duration of the imposed restrictions

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Ian Doyle said:

“The new restrictions announced by An Taoiseach yesterday mean that non-essential retail businesses and facilities, under which markets are included, must now close. In normal circumstances, our markets are a valuable social asset and source of great local food. But these are not normal circumstances and while I understand it may be upsetting for traders and customers alike, in these unprecedented times we must take unprecedented measures. Social distancing is of utmost importance and critical to slowing the spread of this virus. I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that now more than ever it is important to support one another; we can still show compassion and kindness but just remember to keep a minimum of 2 metres distance and to adhere to HSE advice.”

