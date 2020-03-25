SOME GOOD NEWS: €1 million ticket sold in County Cork

25 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

DailyMillion Player in Cork hits the jackpot with €1 Million Win

National Lottery issues advice to Cork’s latest millionaire on how to claim their prize amid COVID-19 restrictions

Co Cork has a brand new millionaire after the National Lottery confirmed that Wednesday afternoon’s Daily Million top prize of €1 million was won in the Rebel county.

The National Lottery is now appealing for all its Daily Million players in Co. Cork to check their tickets after they matched all six lucky numbers in the 2pm draw.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2pm Daily Million Draw were: 05, 18, 30, 35, 36, 38 and the bonus number was 08.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.

The National Lottery has confirmed that it will reveal the winning store on Thursday (tomorrow) after it has informed the winning retailer.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “We encourage all of our Daily Million players from Cork to check their tickets carefully. If you are this lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.

National Lottery advice for prize winners amid COVID-19 restrictions:

The National Lottery spokesperson advised that all National Lottery winners can still claim their prizes despite recent operational changes made to our prize Claims procedures in light of recent government and HSE recommendations related to COVID-19: “Our priority is always the safety of our employees and our players and given recent developments, our staff have been instructed to work remotely where possible, with a limited team on-site to facilitate draws and prize claims.”

“The necessary preparations have been put in place so that all draw activity will take place as scheduled, with Lotto, EuroMillions and Daily Million draws being conducted as normal. As per our usual claims process, prizes up to and including €100 may be claimed at any National Lottery agent store across the country. Agents may pay higher prizes (up to and including €2,500) at their discretion. An Post Prize Claim Centres guarantee payment of prizes less than €15,000.”

“All National Lottery prizes over €15,000 must be claimed at National Lottery HQ on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre. In light of the current circumstances, we are encouraging all of our lucky winners who have won prizes exceeding €15,000 to arrange an appointment by contacting our claims team by calling 1800 666 222 or 01 836 4444.”

