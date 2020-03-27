Closed Restaurants display morale boosting image

27 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Morale boosting window messaging created by Cork’s Market Lane Group of Restaurants provide a visual hug for those still using the city centre

The messaging is displayed on the windows of their establishments in the Oliver Plunkett Street area of the city including Market Lane, Elbow Lane Smokehouse & Brewery, Goldie and ORSO (pics attached).

As a gesture of solidarity, this window display is now being used by several other businesses on the street which have also closed. The initiative has also been getting lots of traction on social media from appreciative workers traversing the quiet city streets.

Any other establishments who would like to display these messages can download the artwork freely and find out more information from bitedesign.com/love-cork

