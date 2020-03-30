FREE PARKING in Cork City during #COVID19 helps Hospitals and (the few open) retailers

30 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council is temporarily changing the way it delivers services due to latest Covid-19 government measures.

Cork City Council is still providing critical services but our public offices will be closed to the public from tomorrow, Monday. We are asking residents, business and communities to telephone our Customer Service Unit at 021 492 4000 – should they need help.

An overall Covid-19 Response Group was established by senior management in Cork City Council a month ago and meets daily to assess the impact on residents, communities and businesses of the rapidly changing situation.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, residents, communities and business can access our services in the following way:

Housing

HAP tenants can contact the Council via the Customer Service Unit at 021 492 4000, email hap@corkcity.ie or via www.corkcity.ie

The Homeless Unit is now located at City Quarter, Lapps Quay and can be telephoned at 021 – 4924248 or by email homeless@corkcity.ie

Housing tenants with urgent queries, including emergency housing maintenance repairs, can contact our Customer Service Unit at 021 492 4000.

Parking

No charges will apply for on street parking in the city. However we would ask you to park safely, have regard to other road users and follow the parking regulations e.g. please do not park in spaces provided for disabled persons. Enforcement action will also be taken against dangerous parking eg parking blocking a pedestrian crossing.

No parking charges will apply to Cork City Council-controlled on and off-street parking in Douglas either.

Cork City Council is also making its multi-storey car parks (Paul St & North Main St) free so we can help the public to access city centre services such as shopping facilities and the Mercy University Hospital.

Paul St Car Park’s opening hours will be modified to match and support the adjacent shopping centre. The new opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 7am to 10.30pm

Sunday 9.30am to 9.30pm

Black Ash Park and Ride was closed on Saturday evening.

Communities

From Monday, March 30, a dedicated community support helpline will run from 9-5pm seven days a week to help ensure that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels and can avail of social care supports, if needed.

The Cork City Covid-19 CRF helpline is 1800-222-226. Support can also be accessed via covidsupport@corkcity.ie.

Parks and green space

With many of our residents housebound, our city’s parks and green spaces are more important than ever. In association with Gardai, Cork City Council has put Covid-19 rangers on bikes at the following green spaces so we can help with physical distancing.

Ballincollig Regional Park (West & East)

Blackrock-Passage Walk (Blackrock & Passage ends)

Leefields – Curraheen Walk (Leefields & Curraheen ends)

The Lough

We continue to urge residents not to meet in groups and to follow the ‘two metre’ rule if outside your home. Also please remember that we must keep exercise etc to within 2km of our homes now to stop the spread.

We have closed our 25 plus playgrounds, skateparks and multi-use games areas (MUGAs)to help ensure greater physical distancing. Mahon Golf Club is also shut.

Emergency Operations

Our emergency response crews are still in place to respond to flooding, traffic accidents, fallen trees or branches, to make emergency public light repairs etc

Business

As a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cork City Council is deferring rates payments for three months in line with the Government’s announcement. A number of business supports have also been put in place by the Department of Social Protection. For further details, please see www.corkcity.ie and www.welfare.ie



The English Market

The English Market remains open and we encourage you to support all local traders who are managing to keep the doors open.

Libraries, leisure and cultural spaces

Following the Taoiseach’s initial Covid-19 announcement, we closed our libraries, the city and county archives in Blackpool, the Cork Public Museum at Fitzgerald’s Park, St Peters and our Leisureworld facilities at Churchfield, Bishopstown and Douglas.

However, you can avail of Cork City Libraries many online resources at www.corkcitylibraries.ie where you can borrow eBooks, eMagazines, listen to music, take an online course – and it’s all free with your library card.

Above all, remember to stay home, stay safe and follow HSE advice to help stop the spread!

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

