BLARNEY – Man dies after scrambler motorbike hits tree in woodland

5 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Gardaí are investigating a fatal collision involving a scrambler bike which occurred in Blarney, Co Cork yesterday, Saturday 4th April 2020.

Gardaí received report of the incident, which took place on a public trail in a woodland area, at approximately 8pm. From initial investigations, it appears that the driver of the scrambler, a male aged in his mid-20s, collided with a tree. No other persons were involved.

Emergency services also attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead. His body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Investigations are continuing.

