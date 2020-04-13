FARMING: Seandún Macra na Feirme, Cork, further embrace the use of Virtual Technology

13 April 2020

By Aisling Walsh, PRO

This week we continued to embrace the world of virtual technology to keep our members active. Obviously we weren’t able to hold events outside of our home but that didn’t stop us from communicating. Our PRO Aisling Walsh decided to host two more digital Netflix parties for members of the region so even though we were at home, we could send in our Netflix picture selfies and communicate through the chat section. This week we watched Burlesque and on Tuesday the 15th of April at 8pm, we will watch Matilda. Members chatted away over the app with plenty of popcorn and laughs. It’s very important during these times especially to bring a smile to our member’s faces.

Further embracing the use of virtual technology, we decided to hold another photography competition with a theme. This week’s themes were funny photos taken at home and Easter. There was a great response to this competition with members from our region sending in photographs to us throughout the week of what they were up to while social distancing. Many members commented that this brought a smile to their face as each day new photos were uploaded. We love to keep our members active so we will be running a competition with a new theme each week with top table choosing a winner each week. Well done to Ballincollig Macra member Christine O’Brien who won on the double this week with her gorgeous photos which she sent into us for both themes. She was certainly kept busy and a well-deserved winner. We will present her with a prize at our next physical meeting. To top off the week, our members lit a candle for the #shineyourlight campaign in support of all the fantastic frontline staff and in honour of all the families who have lost loved ones due to Covid19. To all the fantastic workers out there during these difficult times, we are extremely grateful and stand with ye.

Make sure to keep an eye on our social media accounts for details on our upcoming virtual events and competitions. This week sees our regional chair Paul O’Regan (Kinsale) host a virtual game of countdown on Monday and we will watch Matilda on Tuesday. Plenty to keep us going including another photography competition and new Netflix night. Don’t forget that if you join now, you get 18 months membership for the price of 12.

Seandun PRO Aisling Walsh hosted the 4th Netflix Party for Seandun Macra members

