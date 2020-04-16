Cork TD Micheál Martin edges closer to becoming Taoiseach – bookmakers say

16 April 2020

Bookies: Micheál Martin 4/11 from 8/11 to Become Next Taoiseach

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have agreed a policy framework document which will see both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael enter government together.

The two leaders agreed to work towards forming a majority government for five years but only on the basis it will involve at least three parties.

This document has sparked movement in the market for next Taoiseach however with Micheál Martin gambled into 4/11 from 8/11 with BoyleSports following the agreement between the two parties. It has also seen Leo Varadkar drift out to 2/1 from 11/10 after the leaders agreed they would enter into coalition on “full and equal partnership”.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:

“The policy framework document agreed by Martin and Varadkar has brought some positivity towards the formation of a new government and punters are backing the Fianna Fáil leader to take over as Taoiseach. Martin is now 4/11 from 8/11 to replace Varadkar, the shortest price he has been in weeks.”

