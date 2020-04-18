Two men dressed up as Gardai burgled five houses

18 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Two males arrested for five burglary offences in Cork City, Friday 17th April 2020

Gardaí have arrested two males following a number of burglaries in Cork City, in the early h ours of Friday 17th April 2020.

A total of five residential properties were burgled between 00:30 and 05:00 with a sum of cash and property taken from a number of these properties. The two males gained access to one of the properties by purporting to be members of An Garda Síochána.

The two males, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s, are currently being detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An Garda Síochána would advise any member of the public who have any concerns about an individual claiming to be a member of An Garda Síochána to contact us immediately and not let them enter your home until their identity has been confirmed.

