NEW MAP: shows where to find COVID19 support services in Cork City

18 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council has launched an interactive online map detailing locations and contact details of support services available for people who need them in our city communities, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The map, on https://corkcity.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=667557cbd5d04cd0840c539832fb982e, breaks down the city into its 16 local Community Response areas. Users can then click on the service categories on the left-hand side of the screen to view details of the many support services available in their area.

The support service categories included on the map are:

Business Supports; Community Help; Council Services; Gardaí; Get Active/Wellbeing; Hospital; Income/Support for People; Older People Support; Retail; Spiritual/Religious; Transport.

The map includes contact details of each organisation, visible when you click on the location icons.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dr. John Sheehan said:

“This map is a hugely beneficial tool, that brings together many of the agencies and organisations involved in the Community Response Forum, making them available at the click of a button. It’s still a work in progress – additional services that are not included can be notified to the City Council via our website. The map will remain a valuable community asset for the benefit of the people of Cork long after COVID-19 has passed”.

Meanwhile, Denis Barrett, Community Response Forum Co-ordinator said:

“There are so many groups doing amazing work out there in our city right now, delivering care to older and vulnerable people in our communities. A lot of their services are available online or by telephone and this map make the information accessible. Our Business Process Improvement Unit and ICT Directorate worked hard in collaboration with these groups to create this map.”

