This week’s news from Seandun Macra na Feirme, Co Cork

20 April 2020

By Aisling Walsh, PRO of Seandun Macra na Feirme

news@TheCork.ie

Seandún further embrace the use of Virtual Technology for Another Week

This week we continued to embrace the world of virtual technology to keep our members active. Obviously we weren’t able to hold events outside of our home but that didn’t stop us from communicating. Our PRO Aisling Walsh decided to host another digital Netflix parties for members of the region so even though we were at home, we could send in our Netflix picture selfies and communicate through the chat section. This week we watched Matilda. Members chatted away over the app with plenty of popcorn and laughs. It’s very important during these times especially to bring a smile to our member’s faces.

Further embracing the use of virtual technology, we decided to hold another photography competition with a theme. This week’s theme was keeping active. There was a great response to this competition with members from our region sending in photographs to us throughout the week of what they were up to while social distancing. Many members commented that this brought a smile to their face as each day new photos were uploaded. We love to keep our members active so we will be running a competition with a new theme each week with the top table choosing a winner each week. Well done to Carrigaline Macra member Jamie Flannery who won this week’s prize. He was certainly kept active as he participated in a digital relay with the Rose of Tralee crew and trained around Dingle. We will present him with a prize at our next physical meeting.

An event we forgot to mention last week was our virtual cross country quiz. The Seandún round took place on Monday the 7th of April with our competitions officer Michael Buckley hosting. Some 11 participants took part in the hopes that they would represent Seandún Macra in the next round. Our regional chairperson Paul O’Regan also helped Michael host the quiz. In the end, it was Glanmire’s Nicole who won and represented us in the quarter finals. Thanks to all who took part.

Paul also hosted a virtual countdown event for us this week using Zoom. This even gave us the opportunity to sing Happy Birthday to our outgoing NCR Eilís Ahern. Ten of our members put their knowledge to the test as they worked with numbers and letters to make words and sums. Thanks to Paul for organising it.

Make sure to keep an eye on our social media accounts for details on our upcoming virtual events and competitions. This week sees our regional chair Paul O’Regan host another virtual game of countdown on Monday and we will also watch another Netflix Movie. Plenty to keep us going. Don’t forget that if you join now, you get 18 months membership for the price of 12.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

