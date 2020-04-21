€116,277 for Cork County Community Call response to Covid-19

21 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fund will prioritise organisations delivering frontline services such as Meals on Wheels

Fine Gael Senator, Tim Lombard, has confirmed that €116,277 in funding has been secured for Cork County’s Community Call response to Covid-19.

The COVID-19 Emergency Fund will provide immediate and urgently needed funding totalling to local groups that are participating in the Government’s “Community Call” initiative which is being led here by the Cork County Council in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Lombard said: “Local community and voluntary groups here in Cork are supporting significant numbers of vulnerable people, many of whom are self-isolating, to get through this crisis.

“This Fund will help these groups to cover the costs of their fantastic work. This is a response to support immediate and emergency efforts by community and voluntary groups in assisting people locally.

“It is recognised that there are wider challenges and impacts facing the community and voluntary sector as a whole, but this initiative will help to provide support to community groups that are delivering services at the frontline.

“Priority will be provided to organisations which incur costs on direct delivery of frontline services to people, such as Meals on Wheels and other similar activities. These individual grants will generally be modest in nature, however it is expected that higher amounts will provided where the need is greatest,” Senator Lombard said.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, said: “My Department has allocated a total of €2.5 million funding to Local Authorities, and Local Authorities will now administer the funding to groups involved in the Community Call effort. Local Authorities will be making contact with those groups participating in Community Call in the very near future with further details. The need for funding assistance will be kept under review.

“Collaboration and partnership between the community and voluntary sector and the State are key to coordinating and responding to the needs of our communities and supporting people at this time. These groups are making a real difference to help individuals at this unprecedented time.”

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

