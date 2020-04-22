CORK CRIME: Sawn-off shot gun and ammunition seized at Skehard Road, Mahon

22 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Gardaí seized a suspected sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in Cork city yesterday

As part of an intelligence led operation, Gardaí from the Serious Crime Investigation Unit in Cork city carried out a search of an area next to the cemetery off Skehard Road at 2.30pm.

During the search Garda located what appeared to be a single barrel shotgun that had the stock and the barrel sawn off. Three shotgun cartridges were also located in close proximity.

A further search of the area was carried out by the Southern Region Dog Unit and members of the Divisional Search team but no other items were discovered.

The suspected shotgun and ammunition will now be sent for ballistic analysis.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

