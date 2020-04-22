FOR SALE: €4.5m Mansion on 28 acres – ony 15 minutes drive from Cork City Centre

22 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Lota Beg House is situated less than three miles from the centre of Cork City

Lota Beg House is located on and accessed from the Lower Glanmire Road on the outskirts of Cork City. It is approached by a sweeping drive that winds through the deciduous woodland that surrounds the property. Its elevated site offers views over the city and the river Lee. Lota Beg House comprises a detached, two storey over basement period residence built between 1780 and 1820. The house is of significance as one of a group of houses in Tivoli associated with the Lota demesnes and whilst the house, gate lodge and entrance are all listed as being structures of ‘Regional Importance’, they are not listed as protected structures in the 2015 Cork City Development Plan.

The entrance to the property is a familiar sight to thousands of people but very few have ever passed beneath the iconic stone arch, decorated with a magnificent Irish Wolfhound. The elegant house, designed by Abraham Hargrave, is hidden from view but one of its most notable features is the large bow on the north facing entrance porch, behind which lies the house’s finest internal space, an immense circular domed entrance hallway, around which snakes a cantilevered timber staircase up to the first floor gallery.

Planning and Zoning Provisions

Based on the recently adopted 2015 Cork City Development Plan the c.7.4 acres, (Part of Lot 2) are within the city boundary are zoned for Residential Development.

