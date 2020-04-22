Carrigaline News

22 April 2020

Frontline Assistance

In response to a notice, on the Carrigaline Notice Board on Facebook an appeal to fit cuffs on a consignment of Chinese medical gowns, a number of volunteers from Carrigaline and Ballygarvan responded. District Nurse Michelle Casey who now works out of the Carrigaline Primary Care Centre put out an appeal and got Betty Brosnan and Marianne Prévost Martin to do the needful. The ladies fitted an extra 6 inches in length onto the sleeve and the end product is of the highest standard and fit for purpose. Betty Brosnan hit the headlines recently when she was on board a cruise liner in the Pacific Ocean which due to Covid-19 was refused entry to any port in either South or North America for two weeks. A retired teacher Betty is costume designer and treasurer of the Carrigaline Musical Society. Marianne, a native of France, is very involved with Ballygarvan Camogie Club.

PPE Gowns

The demand for locally made medical gowns has increased so much that Barry Hayes and his wife Claire Morgan and staff at UKSailmakers (formally Mc William Sails) at Hoddersfield, Crosshaven are working flat out to meet the demand. Barry, an internationally renowned sail designer and sail maker said “I am happy to report that these gowns are destined for care homes and GP surgeries across the country. Our not-for-Profit makeshift gown making endeavour has also just secured a contract with the HSE to supply our healthcare heroes. We’re sewing as fast as we can to keep these frontline services supplied”. Well done all in the Loft at Hoddersfield.

Musical Society

The Carrigaline Musical Society is rehearsing all adult lead roles at the moment using modern technology. Maria (Maeve Murphy) and Captain Von Trapp (Rob Cogan) have been rehearsing for the last two weeks, twice a week and will be joining with Max (Jerry O’Mullane) and Elsa (Aisling Kelly) from this week. Maria and Mother Abbess (Angela Tanner) have also started their rehearsals. The nuns are due to start next weekend and the children are practising at home while they wait to start rehearsals. They are all looking forward to the real show at the end of October.

GAA Volunteers

Playing members of Carrigaline GAA in cooperation with SuperValu are helping people in the parish to do their shopping. Members of the club are also available to do other necessary jobs however big or small for members of the community. Contact Cian Barry 086 372 1771 or Rob O’Shea 085 159 8429 who are more than willing to help anyone in need

Run for Pieta House

A group of players from Carrigaline GAA are very active encouraging other members to become involved in a 72 hour run in aid of Pieta House instead of the Darkness into Light which had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. Headed up by player Stephen Dwane it had reached €8,920 on GoFundMe at the start of this week.

See their page (@run4pieta) on Instagram for more details.

They will run in consecutive one hour slots for 72 hours straight. Each player will run on their own within 2km of their home and complete three runs over the 72 hours, at least one run between the hours of 11pm and 6am on the weekend of April 30th to May 3rd.

Cork County Council Community Partnership

The County Council Community Partnership, the Carrigaline Lions Club, First Responders and Scout Leaders are delivering food and medicine to those in need of the service in the wider Carrigaline area. Many who are living alone and cocooned in Carrigaline, Monkstown, Shanbally, Ringaskiddy, Crosshaven and Tracton are being looked after by the Community Volunteers. The Community Partnership no is 1800 805 819 or text on 085 8709 010.

Soccer

All activities are at a standstill at Carrigaline Soccer Club. Their Clubhouse and playing fields on the Ballea Road are normally a hive of activity with some 1,300 members, over 36 teams and up to 300 coaches and helpers involved. A number of the players who developed their skills in the club have gone on to play with Cork City or further afield. These include underage players Cian Spillane, Mark O’Mahony, Mathew Moore and Cian Barry and senior players Alex Byrne, Josh Honohan, Shane Griffin and also Arron Drinan who is now playing in Scotland.

Fuel Prices

Fuel prices have dropped considerably at the Carrigaline filling stations in recent times. Diesel is now at 107.5/9c and petrol 116.5/9c per litre. Not so long ago comparable prices were diesel 138.9c and petrol 147.9c.

Men’s Shed

The members of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed are keeping in close touch with one another during the Covid-19 closedown. Using WhatsApp some are singing on video clips, others are putting up funny stories or puzzles, one group meet weekly on Zoom. The Carrigaline Men’s Shed have a system in place where each member will be phoned at least once a week.

Tidy Towns

This year’s County Council Litter League is deferred but Carrigaline Tidy Towns committee are advocating a special continued ‘Keep Clean Campaign’, as the regular Tidy Towns volunteers are stood down due to a directive from the national organisers. Residents and those who do business in the town can all play their part and make a difference. Walkers could take a litter pick and do their bit on their way within their 2K limit. Dog walkers should take a bag and ensure that no dog poo soils the footpaths. The community at large is asked to be aware and help in any way to continue to make Carrigaline clean and presentable. Despite the fact that the National Tidy Towns competition is cancelled for 2020 the Tidy Towns committee and volunteers are looking forward to getting into action in the month of May subject the restrictions being relaxed.

Covid-19

The Covid-19 restrictions are still in place in and around Carrigaline. The Pharmaceutical industry and other manufacturing plants are still in production. No house building to report and most shops are still closed down. People are still reminded to abide by the recommendations from the Government and the HSE: over 70 years stay at home, keep a two metre distance and continue to wash hands regularly. People are very compliant overall but if not the guards are very evident on the street.

Comhaltas

All Comhaltas gatherings and competitions are cancelled for the foreseeable future. The Count Fleadh Cheoil should have been last weekend. However using modern means of communication branches are keeping in touch with their members. Some are contacting members and continuing with music and singing classes using electronic means.

