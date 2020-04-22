Is the English Market in Cork City still open?

22 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Yes, the English Market is open Monday to Saturday, 8am-6pm (although some traders are operating reduced opening hours)

The English Market has served the people of Cork since 1788 in the face of famine, flood, war and multiple recessions. As many of the English Market tenants continue to trade, it is almost certain that ‘global pandemic’ will soon be added to its list of triumphant battles.

Many of the food entrepreneurs and family businesses within the English Market have stepped up to recent challenges by diversifying and adapting from the traditional approach, to help support their communities, keep supply chains moving and ensure the viable continuity of their businesses.

The English Market remains open for business in the heart of Cork City Centre as the traders today as in 1788, are as focussed as ever on “Serving the City”.

In addition, many of the innovative English Market Traders have recently introduced home delivery and order and collect services to support their customers who may be cocooning or unable to visit the Market during these times.

There are approximately 30 independent food retailers within the English Market open, providing a full supply of the very best of Irish produce including, freshly caught local fish and seafood, fresh fruit and vegetables, local farm reared meat and poultry, as well as some of Ireland’s best cheese, wine and preserve options – among a host of other foodie delights from both near and far.

For customers visiting the English Market, there is the added advantage of free parking throughout the city and many social distancing, safety and security measures in place in the Market to keep shoppers and traders safe.

The English Market is open Monday to Saturday, 8am-6pm (although some traders are operating reduced opening hours), for further information please visit www.englishmarketcork.ie. To keep up to date with individual Trader information and regular updates visit @theenglishmarketcork on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

