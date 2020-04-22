FREE VIRTUAL TOUR: of Michael Collins House, Clonakilty, West Cork

22 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Usually used to accompany self guided tours, Michael Collins House, Clonakilty, has now edited their audio to make it available to all at home.

Containing a 45-minute Audio Guide; Photos and Videos, people can learn about Micheal Collins and the history of Irish independence.

Check out ttps://michaelcollinshouse.oncell.com/

With the commemoration of the War of Independence being such an important consideration right now – COVID-19 aside – this new site is a great way of learning about a pivotal period in Irish history.



Above: Historic photograph of Michael Collins speaking outside O’Donovan’s Hotel, Clonakilty

