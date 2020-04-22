Carrigaline Community pulls together during #COVID19

22 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Carrigaline is the largest town in County Cork and as such has witnessed a phenomenal response to the emerging needs of the community.

Cork County Council’s COVID 19 Community Support Programme is a multi-agency response to the pandemic. It involves the Council coordinating a range of service supports and responses at a local level through its 19 no. Community Support Hubs across the County. A Carrigaline & Rural Environs Team has been established in Carrigaline and comprises representatives from An Garda Siochana, HSE, SECAD to name but a few. The community response is coordinated by Cork County Council and Pat O’Sullivan, a District Supervisor with the Council, is a key player. Pat is a well-known face around Carrigaline. An active member of his community with strong connections to the Lions Club, Pat’s local knowledge, community involvement and his hands-on work in the area with the council makes him a valuable asset to the Community Response in Carrigaline, especially when it comes to advocacy and working with local groups.

Alongside a team of office-based and outdoor Council staff, Pat is working to support a strong network of local groups in his community including the Lions Club, Carrigaline Community First Responders and Scouting Ireland. These groups have been coordinating together with Supervalu and other businesses under the umbrella of the Community Call to look after the needs of vulnerable members of the local community who are cocooning in their homes. Hundreds of home deliveries of groceries and medications have been coordinated to look after local people cocooning in their homes and many of these calls are being handled by Cork County Council’s COVID-19 Helpline.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Ian Doyle, commended the work of the many volunteers and Council staff across the county, saying “Cork County Council represents our communities and Pat O’Sullivan is one of the many friendly faces of this in Carrigaline. The community response in Carrigaline has been outstanding. Cork County Council are proud long-time supporters of the many community groups who have been working hard over the years to build resilience within their communities and now once again step up to the mark to meet the unique challenges we have been facing of late.”

Chair of the Carrigaline Municipal District, Cllr. Seamus McGrath also paid tribute to local community groups “The response from the entire community to this crisis has been tremendous in our area. Local voluntary groups, sporting clubs, individuals and businesses have all been exceptional in their support. I must also acknowledge the work An Garda Siochana have been doing at a community level. This collaborative approach from the community in association with Cork County Council has ensured that a robust level of support is available for those who need it. I want to sincerely thank everyone for the generous spirit they have shown in this extraordinary time.”

Cork County Council COVID-19 Community Support Programme assists those in need with non-medical, non-health related issues that have arisen as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Cork County Council Chief Executive, Tim Lucey, oversees the co-ordinated delivery of the Councils Community Support Programme. County Mayor Cllr Ian Doyle is also a member of this multi-agency forum with representatives from across a range of statutory and voluntary organisations working collaboratively to ensure the needs of vulnerable persons are met.

