SPORTS: Cork Senior Hurling Team to take part in Special Solo-Run for Marymount Hospice

22 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Cork Hurling Team are using their isolation time for a very good cause. The team and management are taking part in a 42-hour Solo-Run on 25th/26th April that is really taking the concept of ‘Solo-run’ quite literally for the times we are in!

Each one of the team and management will do a Solo-Run for one hour in their back garden or within their 2km radius with all donations going to Marymount Hospice. While the team has to stay apart in their training for now this is a great way for them to come together in their own Solo way.

The Cork Hurlers wanted to help support Marymount, which is experiencing a significant decrease in its vital fundraising efforts to raise €3.5million in 2020. The initiative is led by Robbie O’Flynn whose mother Marie works in the hospice. “We know that Marymount has had to cancel all of their events for the foreseeable future and their fundraising is suffering and we wanted to do something that would help them and bring us back training together in its own way,” said Robbie.

Head of Fundraising and Communications with Marymount Paula McGovern said: “We are delighted to work with the Cork Hurling team on this great event. It is tough for them all to keep team spirit up and motivated under these very strange circumstances so we hope this brings this a bit of fun back to the team. We are very grateful for this support. Any fundraising events and donations make a big difference to us right way as we, like all charities, have been significantly affected.”





How can you help

The Cork Hurlers are asking the people of Cork to get behind The Solo-Run challenge where they will run from 6am on Saturday 25th April to Midnight on Sunday 26th April. Who gets the graveyard shifts has yet to be decided!

They are asking people to donate to help boost motivation and funds for Marymount. Their target is €50,000 and you can donate through their Gofundme site – www.gofundme.com/CorkhurlersforMarymount. You can also follow their progress through their Instagram and Facebook accounts where Solo Run videos will be uploaded. You can like and share using hashtag #thesolorun.

You can also get involved by uploading your own video of you starting a walk or run with a hurley and ball using #thesolorun.

As well as supporting Marymount, each player will donate a Cork Jersey to give out as prizes to some of our donors who sponsor the team.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

