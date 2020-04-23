LIFE BEYOND COVID-19: Commemorations & Creative Ireland grant scheme deadlines extended

23 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council extends Commemorations & Creative Ireland grant scheme deadlines

The Deadline for submission for both the County Cork Commemorations Grant Scheme and the Creative Ireland Grant Scheme has been extended until 12 noon on Thursday 14th of May.

Cork County Council’s Commemorations Grant Scheme recognises the importance of Cork’s role in the War of Independence and Civil War and acknowledges the enthusiasm that exists within the County to commemorate the centenary of this defining period of Irish history.

Applications for the Commemorations Grant Scheme can be made online via www.yourcouncil.ie. For any queries, email commemorations@corkcoco.ie or phone 021 4276891.

The Creative Ireland Grant Scheme will provide support to projects that promote Cork County Council’s Culture and Creativity Strategy 2018-2022 which sets out to invest in local and cultural creative infrastructure, foster a sense of belonging, support community engagement, showcase Cork County and promote the Irish Language.

Applications this scheme can be sent to creativeireland@corkcoco.ie. For queries, contact Cork County Council on 021 4285905.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Ian Doyle said

“The Creative Ireland Grant Scheme and the Commemorations Grant Scheme are here to provide support to our talented and enthusiastic community groups and individuals who play a vital role in preserving, enhancing and sharing our cultural heritage in Cork County. The deadline extension gives applicants more time to develop their ideas and I encourage anyone with an interest to put together an application and submit it.”

Chief Executive Tim Lucey went on to say,

“Cork County Council will continue to support communities in enhancing the cultural offerings and output of the county, which in turn secures a pride of place and quality of life for all of our residents.”

