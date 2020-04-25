MOTORSPORT: 2020 Southern 4 Championship Cancelled

25 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

It is with regret that the committee of the Southern 4 Rally Championship wish to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Championship which was once again sponsored proudly by PlasticBags.ie. The Championship, which has always catered for Clubmen competitors as well as championing the development of exciting younger talent, was to be contested over some of Irelands finest Tarmac Rally Stages, but in light of the Worldwide Covid-19 Pandemic, and the Government advice to people to remain socially distant in an effort to reduce community transmission, it seems impossible now to continue with a championship with very few events still yet to be either postponed or cancelled.

Cian Donnellan, PRO of the Southern 4 Rally Championship said

This year was looking to be another incredible season of action with well over forty crews registering for the 2020 Plasticbags.ie Southern 4 Rally Championship before the West Cork Rally, the intended opening round that was postponed in March. To those competitors, we will be in contact over the next few days, but rest assured all championship registrations will be refunded if desired or transferred to cover entry to the 2021 Championship. 2019 Champion David Guest and Co-Driver Jonathon McGrath had committed to the season along with their new car, but alas they will have to push their title defence to 2021. Also, Junior Prize Winners, including Kieran Reen who claimed our prize fund which included sponsored entry fees, will see their prizes also transfer to 2021. Rallying is a passion to us all, but the recent health developments globally have shown how important it is right now to stay apart, respect the advice of Government and Health Officials, help to protect those around you and show incredible gratitude to the brave men and women on the frontlines who are working tirelessly to keep our country safe. Thank You All, and hopefully we will see you all back on the stages in 2021!

