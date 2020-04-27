Government of China, and a Chinese Chamber of Commerce donate PPE Facemasks to Cork Hospitals

27 April 2020

Forty thousand face masks have been given to two of Cork’s biggest hospitals to protect patients and staff during the Covid-19 global pandemic following donations by some of Cork’s partner cities in China. Further donations of PPE are expected from China in the coming weeks.

Up to 21,000 masks have been given to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by Cork City Council, on behalf of the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office and another 19,000 masks have been handed over to the Mercy University Hospital on the behalf of Wenzhou Chamber

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Dr John Sheehan said:

“This donation, at our time of need, illustrates the depth of the relationship between Cork City and China. We are truly appreciative of this support and it once more underlines how challenges like Covid-19 can only be overcome by people working together”.

PPE donations have been made by the Ireland Cork Chinese Business Association, the government of Hangzhou, CAJ Senior Care Beijing, Ireland China Science and Technology Association (ICSTA). These business and government relationships were forged as part of our strong and enduring sister and partner city engagements with Shanghai, Wuxi, Hangzhou and Shenzen.

The donations from China are being given to acute hospitals and other care settings including nursing homes.

