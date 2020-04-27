FARMING: Seandún Macra continue to embrace the use of Virtual Technology for Another Week

27 April 2020

Aisling Walsh, PRO, Seandun Macra na Feirme

This week we continued to embrace the world of virtual technology to keep our members active. Obviously we weren’t able to hold events outside of our home but that didn’t stop us from communicating. Our PRO Aisling Walsh decided to host another digital Netflix parties for members of the region so even though we were at home, we could send in our Netflix picture selfies and communicate through the chat section. This week we watched Captain Fantastic. Members chatted away over the app with plenty of popcorn and laughs. It’s very important during these times especially to bring a smile to our member’s faces.

Further embracing the use of virtual technology, Paul also hosted another virtual countdown event for us this week using Zoom. Eight of our members put their knowledge to the test as they worked with numbers and letters to make words and sums. Thanks to Paul for organising it. It was a very entertaining night and well done to Rona for coming out on top.

Another event we must not forget of course is Mr Personality. This weekend would have marked the 15th annual Mr Personality Festival hosted by Kilkenny Macra every year. Unfortunately, it has had to be postponed given the current pandemic. We hope we will be able to support our regional treasurer Conor Murphy later this year. Definitely an event for all macra members to look forward to when normality resumes.

Make sure to keep an eye on our social media accounts for details on our upcoming virtual events and competitions. This week sees us watch another Netflix Movie. Plenty to keep us going. Don’t forget that if you join now, you get 18 months membership for the price of 12.

Article by Aisling Walsh

