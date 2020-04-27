CIVIC AMENITY SITES RE-OPEN FOR MORE MATERIALS: at Youghal, Raffeen, Mallow, Kanturk, Clonakilty, Castletownbere, Rossmore, Millstreet, Macroom, Derryconnell, Bandon

27 April 2020, Monday
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
Cork County Council have confirmed – as we reported 2 days ago – that from today (Monday) Civic Amenity sites are taking a step closer to normal service, and will start accepting the following materials again:
- Household “black bag” waste for disposal – double bagged up to a maximum of 3 standard (80L) black bags per customer
- Glass Bottles
- Food and Beverage Cans
- Paper
- Cardboard
- Plastic bottles
- Plastic packaging
However, the following conditions will continue to apply
- Black bag waste for disposal should have the bag tied securely and then placed into a second bag and tied before arrival at the Civic Amenity Site.
- No commercial vehicles or trailers will be allowed access
- Only one person per vehicle can enter the site
- All customers must place the waste into the receptacles themselves. Civic Amenity operatives will not be able to assist
- Payment for black bag waste will be €4.00 per bag with maximum of 3 bags permitted. Weighing will not be possible as it increases the handling required
- Customers must bring the exact payment i.e. €4, €8 or €12 depending on the number of bags
- Physical distancing of a minimum 2m must be observed at all times
Sites will not accept garden waste, timber, metal waste, bulky items, waste electronic equipment (WEE), oils or paints
Due to the reduced range of recyclables being accepted, the normal €3 entry fee shall be waived for the period of the current health protection measures being in place.
