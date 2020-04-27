CIVIC AMENITY SITES RE-OPEN FOR MORE MATERIALS: at Youghal, Raffeen, Mallow, Kanturk, Clonakilty, Castletownbere, Rossmore, Millstreet, Macroom, Derryconnell, Bandon

27 April 2020, Monday

By Mary Bermingham

Cork County Council have confirmed – as we reported 2 days ago – that from today (Monday) Civic Amenity sites are taking a step closer to normal service, and will start accepting the following materials again:

Household “black bag” waste for disposal – double bagged up to a maximum of 3 standard (80L) black bags per customer

Glass Bottles

Food and Beverage Cans

Paper

Cardboard

Plastic bottles

Plastic packaging

However, the following conditions will continue to apply

Black bag waste for disposal should have the bag tied securely and then placed into a second bag and tied before arrival at the Civic Amenity Site.

No commercial vehicles or trailers will be allowed access

Only one person per vehicle can enter the site

All customers must place the waste into the receptacles themselves. Civic Amenity operatives will not be able to assist

Payment for black bag waste will be €4.00 per bag with maximum of 3 bags permitted. Weighing will not be possible as it increases the handling required

Customers must bring the exact payment i.e. €4, €8 or €12 depending on the number of bags

Physical distancing of a minimum 2m must be observed at all times

Sites will not accept garden waste, timber, metal waste, bulky items, waste electronic equipment (WEE), oils or paints

Due to the reduced range of recyclables being accepted, the normal €3 entry fee shall be waived for the period of the current health protection measures being in place.

